Biden Invokes Defense Production Act to Boost Baby Formula Manufacturing to Ease Shortage

President Joe Biden on Wednesday invoked the Defense Production Act to increase baby formula manufacturing to ease a nationwide shortage caused by the closure of a key plant in Michigan.

Biden is requiring suppliers of ingredients used in baby formula to direct those goods to key manufacturers before any other customers.

The president has also directed the Health and Human Services Department and Department of Agriculture to use aircraft from the Defense Department to pick up infant formula from overseas that meets U.S. health and safety standards.

