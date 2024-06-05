Asia markets rise as euro rate cut hopes lift sentiment; S&P and Nasdaq hit new highs overnight

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific stocks rose as hopes for rate cuts by the European Central Bank boosted market sentiment, while major indexes in the U.S. hit fresh highs overnight.

The European Central Bank this week appears set to cut borrowing costs for the euro area for the first time since September 2019.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.12% to come within 100 points of crossing the 39,000 mark for the first time in two weeks, while the broad-based Topix gained 0.65%.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.12%, ahead of its trade data for April.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,396, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 18,424.96.

South Korea's markets were closed for a public holiday.

Overnight in the U.S., Nvidia led major tech stocks higher and slightly weak labor market data gave investors hope the Federal Reserve might move to lower interest rates later this year.

The S&P500 rose 1.18% to close at 5,354.03, a fresh record, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.96% to 17,187.90, also a new record, as Nvidia shares jumped to make it the world's second most valuable company.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average trailed a bit as stocks outside of technology underperformed, adding just 0.25%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

CNBC Pro: This 'quasi monopoly' chip stock will drive AI trend for the next decade, says fund manager

A European chip stock "is almost in a quasi-monopoly position" to drive developments in artificial intelligence over the next decade, according to fund manager Marcus Morris-Eyton.

The chip company's products enable the manufacturing of AI chips designed by Nvidia, AMD, and Intel.

Morris-Eyton, the fund manager behind AllianceBernstein's Global Growth Portfolio, said the stock is going through a rough patch in 2024 but is expected to have a "very strong year next year".

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Investing in India after the elections? The pros like these sectors and stocks

India's stock market has been topsy-turvy in the past week.

Markets hit all-time highs on Monday following news of a potential hat-trick for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but eventually tumbled after it began losing its parliamentary majority.

Such a phenomenon raises "concerns about policy continuity, economic reforms, and overall investment climate [causing] increased market volatility, potential capital outflows, and a slowdown in both foreign direct investment and domestic investment," Dhruba Jyoti Sengupta, CEO of Wrise Private Middle East, told CNBC Pro.

As markets react to the election results - WealthMills Securities' equity market strategist Kranthi Bathini says "India's stock markets need stable policy continuity going forward."

The pros are now looking at sectors - and stocks - to capture India's growth potential in the longer-term.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

Stay with sector leaders, Allspring's Patel says

Investors should look to sector leaders right now, according to Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager for multi-asset solutions at Allspring Global Investments.

Patel pointed to Broadcom, Eaton and McKesson as specific examples of these key names that traders should consider.

"You continue to need to stay with the leaders in their sectors," Patel said on CNBC's "The Exchange." "That's what we've seen over the last couple of years — strong, big companies just get stronger and stronger."

She noted that smaller-cap companies, by comparison, have cooler growth in line with the chilled macroeconomic environment.

— Alex Harring

Nvidia hits $3 trillion market capitalization for the first time as shares pop

Artificial intelligence darling Nvidia leapt to a market cap of $3 trillion Wednesday afternoon.

Shares surged more than 4%, jumping to a fresh all-time high of $1,221.25 during the session. The stock has been on a stellar run in 2024, up 146% in 2024, as investors bet on the AI boom and Nvidia's role in supplying the chips to power it.

Nvidia is in good company among tech giants in the $3 trillion market cap club, joining the likes of Microsoft and Apple.

— Darla Mercado, Kif Leswing

ISM services index rose more than expected in May

Activity in the U.S. services sector expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in May, according to a report Wednesday from the Institute for Supply Management.

The ISM services index showed that 53.8% of purchase managers surveyed reported expansion, up from 49.4% in April and better than the Dow Jones estimate of 50.7%.

Within the PMI survey, indexes for new export orders and production posted double-digit percentage increases for the month while imports tumbled. The employment index edged higher while the prices gauge nudged lower.

— Jeff Cox