Apple Pledges Another $30 Million to Racial Equity Initiatives

Apple said Tuesday it is pledging another $30 million as part of its Racial Justice and Equity Initiative.

The latest announcement builds on the company's initial commitment of $100 million toward its REJI programs. The newest initiatives are mainly focused on equity programs at academic institutions.

As part of this latest commitment, Apple plans to partner with California and California State University to launch a Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Apple said in a press release it would provide technology and design support through the partnership, which seeks to expand to other affiliate colleges.

The tech giant will also partner with Tennessee State University to help expand a coding program for Historically Black Colleges and Universities to 11 more schools, bringing the total community coding centers and hubs on HBCU campuses to 45.

Apple also plans to add a Hispanic/Latinx founder and developer cohort to its Entrepreneur Camp program, where they can work with Apple employees to enhance their apps.

Apple said it would provide grants to seven organizations supporting racial justice and partner with community colleges to create programs aimed at helping incarcerated or paroled individuals learn new skills to reduce recidivism. The company also plans to fund four Black, Hispanic/Latinx and Indigenous-led organizations working on environmental justice causes.

