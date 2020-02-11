hard cold brew

Cold Brew That’s Hard: La Colombe Brings Boozy Coffee to Philly

This La Colombe Coffee hard cold brew available in two flavors, adds a party to your everyday pick-me-up

By Brandon Panter

Two, four-packs of Hard Cold Brew Coffee from La Colombe. The Left is Vanilla the Right is Black.
La Colombe

Four-packs of La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee in Vanilla and Black flavors.

Coffee and alcohol aren't usually used in the same sentence, but La Colombe decided to put them both in the same drink.

This Hard Cold Brew Coffee is designed for times you are looking to keep the momentum going throughout the day, the Philadelphia-based coffee roasters said.

La Colombe released this drink last year, and it has finally made it into Philadelphia. Find a retailer here.

With a 4.2 % ABV, it's a perfect light drink for Sunday brunch.

The drink comes in two flavors: Black and Vanilla.

Two cans of Hard Cold Brew Coffee by La Colombe. One is Vanilla and one is Black.

Black is made with medium roasted Colombian and Brazilian coffee beans that have been cold-pressed overnight and filtered, the company says. Vanilla is made the same way, with added natural vanilla flavor.

