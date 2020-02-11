Coffee and alcohol aren't usually used in the same sentence, but La Colombe decided to put them both in the same drink.

This Hard Cold Brew Coffee is designed for times you are looking to keep the momentum going throughout the day, the Philadelphia-based coffee roasters said.

La Colombe released this drink last year, and it has finally made it into Philadelphia. Find a retailer here.

With a 4.2 % ABV, it's a perfect light drink for Sunday brunch.

The drink comes in two flavors: Black and Vanilla.

Black is made with medium roasted Colombian and Brazilian coffee beans that have been cold-pressed overnight and filtered, the company says. Vanilla is made the same way, with added natural vanilla flavor.