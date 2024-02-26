First beloved deli Hymie's was "stronger than the truck" after a crash more than a decade ago. Now, the Main line staple is stronger than the flood, as well.

Hymie's Delicatessen planned to reopen Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, after a broken water pipe several weeks earlier forced the longtime favorite for the breakfast, brunch and lunch crowds to close.

Hymie's first posted a photo of water gushing from Montgomery Avenue in front of the Merion deli to Facebook on Jan. 10, 2024. Within days, the deli announced it would need to remain temporarily closed.

Then about a month ago, Hymie's said on Instagram that it "experienced a huge loss due to over 5 feet of water entering our basement from a water main break."

In that Jan. 30 post, Hymie's announced plans to reopen on Monday, Feb. 26.

Then late last week, Hymie's made its plan to open Monday official with a video showing some of the tasty sandwiches and other offerings customers can once again munch on.

Let the trips to pickle bar recommence.