food and drink

Hymie's reopens weeks after flood to serve up sandwiches, pickles again

Hymie's Delicatessen planned to start serving meals again on Feb. 26, 2024, weeks after a water main break flooded the restaurant's basement

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

First beloved deli Hymie's was "stronger than the truck" after a crash more than a decade ago. Now, the Main line staple is stronger than the flood, as well.

Hymie's Delicatessen planned to reopen Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, after a broken water pipe several weeks earlier forced the longtime favorite for the breakfast, brunch and lunch crowds to close.

Hymie's first posted a photo of water gushing from Montgomery Avenue in front of the Merion deli to Facebook on Jan. 10, 2024. Within days, the deli announced it would need to remain temporarily closed.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Then about a month ago, Hymie's said on Instagram that it "experienced a huge loss due to over 5 feet of water entering our basement from a water main break."

In that Jan. 30 post, Hymie's announced plans to reopen on Monday, Feb. 26.

Business

atlantic city

Mohegan tribe to end management of Atlantic City's Resorts casino at year's end

food and drink

Main Line deli favorite, Hymie's, set to reopen weeks after flooding

Then late last week, Hymie's made its plan to open Monday official with a video showing some of the tasty sandwiches and other offerings customers can once again munch on.

Let the trips to pickle bar recommence.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

food and drinkMain Line
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us