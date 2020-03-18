Medical marijuana dispensaries made Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's list of businesses considered essential to remain open as the state works to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

NBC10's newsgathering partners at the Philadelphia Business Journal first reported this story.

For Blythe Huestis, vice president of retail operations for Jushi/Beyond Hello, that has meant helping her company figure out how to stay open and create a safe environment for customers and staff.

"It's an ever-changing and evolving issue," Huestis said. "It really important that we are open and operational for patients who need their medicine."

Jushi/Beyond Hello operates four local medical marijuana dispensaries — two in Philadelphia, one in Bristol Township, and one in West Chester — and three in other parts of the state. It has a total of about 100 dispensary employees at those sites.

