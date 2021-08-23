HipCityVeg Opening 3 New Philly Locations, Moving Into NYC

Philadelphia fast-casual chain HipCityVeg is more than doubling its footprint in the coming months with an ambitious expansion strategy that includes breaking into the competitive New York City market and launching virtual kitchens, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The plant-based brand plans to launch eight new locations by February, with three locations planned for Philadelphia, two for Washington, D.C., and three for New York, said CEO Nicole Marquis. HipCityVeg, a Latina-owned business that launched in 2012, currently operates seven stores between Philly and Washington, D.C.

HipCityVeg’s next Philadelphia location is slated to open in November in the city’s Port Richmond section. The roughly 1,000-square-foot store will be a “Go Kitchen,” the company’s version of a takeout-only ghost kitchen that it is using to initiative the hybrid-style expansion plan.

