free coffee

Get a Free Cup of Coffee Thursday as Wawa Celebrates Its Birthday

The first Wawa opened on April 14, 1964 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. To celebrate its birthday, the convenience store chain says it expects to give out about 2 million free cups of coffee Thursday

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Need a pick me up Thursday?

Philadelphia-area convenience store chain Wawa is celebrating 58 years in business by giving customers free cups of coffee on April 14, 2022.

The "Wawa Day" giveaway allows everybody who comes into one of Wawa's locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. to get a free cup o' Joe.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wawa said it expects to give away around 2 million cups of coffee Thursday.

They also plan to give out some swag to one customer at each store. "On Wawa Day, associates from all 960 stores will honor one customer as their store’s official 'Day Brightener' and present them with a gift box full of goodies to acknowledge the positivity they spread throughout their communities."

Wawa first opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania on April 14, 2022. It has since expanded to more than its nearly 1,000 locations across six states and Washington, D.C.

Business

free coffee 42 mins ago

Wawa Giving Away Free Coffee Thursday

Society Hill 17 hours ago

Society Hill Acme Debuts Long-Awaited Renovation With Beer, Wine

Company leadership will celebrate Wawa Day with a ceremonial coffee pour at their Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, location. They will announce a Wawa Foundation donation.

"Wawa will donate a total of $1 million in gift cards to The Wawa Foundation’s National and Community Partners, including American Red Cross, Check-Out Hunger, Children’s Miracle Network, JDRF, LLS, Special Olympics, USO and Meals on Wheels, to help them continue delivering much-needed services to their communities," Wawa said in a news release. "Each organization will receive approximately $100,000 in gift cards in support of their fuel/food needs and family assistance programs."

If you drive over to your local Wawa for a cup of free coffee, be sure to have the Wawa app, because you can save money on gas. Wawa is offering 15-cents off per a gallon when you pay using the Wawa app through May 8. Click here for details.

This article tagged under:

free coffeeWawacoffeefreebie
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us