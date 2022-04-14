Need a pick me up Thursday?

Philadelphia-area convenience store chain Wawa is celebrating 58 years in business by giving customers free cups of coffee on April 14, 2022.

The "Wawa Day" giveaway allows everybody who comes into one of Wawa's locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. to get a free cup o' Joe.

We are only 48 hours away from Wawa Day! That means free coffee. Which store are you getting your free cup at? ☕️ — Wawa (@Wawa) April 12, 2022

Wawa said it expects to give away around 2 million cups of coffee Thursday.

They also plan to give out some swag to one customer at each store. "On Wawa Day, associates from all 960 stores will honor one customer as their store’s official 'Day Brightener' and present them with a gift box full of goodies to acknowledge the positivity they spread throughout their communities."

Wawa first opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania on April 14, 2022. It has since expanded to more than its nearly 1,000 locations across six states and Washington, D.C.

Company leadership will celebrate Wawa Day with a ceremonial coffee pour at their Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, location. They will announce a Wawa Foundation donation.

"Wawa will donate a total of $1 million in gift cards to The Wawa Foundation’s National and Community Partners, including American Red Cross, Check-Out Hunger, Children’s Miracle Network, JDRF, LLS, Special Olympics, USO and Meals on Wheels, to help them continue delivering much-needed services to their communities," Wawa said in a news release. "Each organization will receive approximately $100,000 in gift cards in support of their fuel/food needs and family assistance programs."

If you drive over to your local Wawa for a cup of free coffee, be sure to have the Wawa app, because you can save money on gas. Wawa is offering 15-cents off per a gallon when you pay using the Wawa app through May 8. Click here for details.