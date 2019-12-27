What do the Hallmark Channel, Instant Pot, Twitch, Geoffrey Zakarian and IBM Watson have in common?

They’re all partnered with Campbell Soup Co.

Camden-based Campbell Soup Co. pursued a number of partners in 2019, most recently crafting a campaign with Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian for cooking with the family, as well as a full-scale product integration with the Hallmark Channel and Walmart.

The company recently pivoted from having separate "shopper marketing" and "consumer marketing" teams to thinking from “media to shelf,” said Marci Raible, vice president of integrated marketing at Campbell. This means the company wants to engage the consumer using not only Campbell’s own marketing, but working with other brands and influencers to get eyeballs on the company through more than one channel, she said.

The reasoning behind Campbell's marketing strategy is at PBJ.com.

