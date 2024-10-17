A beloved Philadelphia-based bagel chain known for its colorful flavor creations is spreading to the Main Line with its first suburban restaurant opening.
Bagels & Co. celebrated the opening of its Ardmore, Pennsylvania, location at 43 Cricket Ave. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, by giving the first 100 people through the door from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. a free bagel with cream cheese. They also launched an Instagram contest to give away two $250 gift cards.
Speaking of cream cheese, check out some of the creative seasonal flavor creations being offered at the Main Line bagel shop:
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese
- Cannoli Cream Cheese
- Cookie Monster Cream Cheese
- Sriracha Scallion Cream Cheese
- Spicy Avocado Cream Cheese
- Mango Cream Cheese
Besides those spreads, customers can also taste a Fruity Pebbles bagel, Oreo bagel, Dorito bagel, hot honey fried chicken sandwich, pumpkin spice latte and lavender matcha, according to a spokesperson.
The new Main Line location joins other non-Philly Bagels & Co. shops in Florida and coming soon to Penn State.
The new Ardmore show is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy!