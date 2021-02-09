American Airlines to Furlough More Than 1,000 Workers in Philadelphia

American Airlines said it will furlough over 1,000 workers in Philadelphia starting in April as the airline forecasts a summer of reduced flight schedules, the Philadelphia Business Journal first reported.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier recently notified the state of Pennsylvania through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter in which it said 1,032 employees based at Philadelphia International Airport will be furloughed starting April 10. Those furloughs are expected to be temporary, PBJ.com reported.

Also in Philadelphia, 28 other employees will be laid off permanently on April 1 or within 14 days thereafter, according to the WARN notice.

American is the largest carrier at PHL, flying around 70% of passenger traffic. The airline employs around 8,000 people locally.

PBJ.com has details on American's companywide effort to reduce headcount as it struggles with the coronavirus' impact on air traffic demand.

