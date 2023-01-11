Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson Has ‘The Answer' to Dining in Philly. He Wants to Open a Restaurant

'I’m crawling before I walk,' Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson told GQ Magazine

By Emma Dooling – Philadelphia Business Journal

Allen Iverson in a t-shirt and cap
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Allen Iverson wants to bring a new dining concept to Philadelphia, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend and 11-time NBA All-Star teased his plans to open a restaurant in the city in an interview with GQ Magazine published on Tuesday.

When asked what he was looking forward to next, Iverson mentioned the forthcoming opening of his Virginia restaurant serving seafood and soul food. After it opens there, the Hampton, Virginia-native said he wants to bring the concept to Philadelphia because "it'll be big, obviously."

He also wants to open the restaurant in Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, where he currently lives.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"I’m crawling before I walk," Iverson said in the article.

Go to PBJ.com to see how "the Answer" plans on keeping things "Authentic."

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

Allen IversonPhiladelphia 76ersphiladelphia restaurants
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us