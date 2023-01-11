Allen Iverson Has ‘The Answer' to Dining in Philly. He Wants to Open a Restaurant

Allen Iverson wants to bring a new dining concept to Philadelphia, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend and 11-time NBA All-Star teased his plans to open a restaurant in the city in an interview with GQ Magazine published on Tuesday.

When asked what he was looking forward to next, Iverson mentioned the forthcoming opening of his Virginia restaurant serving seafood and soul food. After it opens there, the Hampton, Virginia-native said he wants to bring the concept to Philadelphia because "it'll be big, obviously."

He also wants to open the restaurant in Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, where he currently lives.

"I’m crawling before I walk," Iverson said in the article.

Go to PBJ.com to see how "the Answer" plans on keeping things "Authentic."

