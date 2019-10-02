Yuengling and Hershey's Team Up for Historic Chocolate Beer

What to Know Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is the first collaborative brew between the two historic Pennsylvania companies.

Two of Pennsylvania’s historic and iconic food and drink brands have teamed up to bring a chocolaty beer to market.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. announced Tuesday the release of its limited-edition Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter.

The partnership is a first of its kind for Pottsville’s Yuengling and the eponymous-based Hershey Company, which have each called Pennsylvania home since the 19th Century.

"We saw a unique opportunity to partner with Hershey's, a brand known worldwide for its iconic, delicious tasting chocolate, to deliver fans our first-ever beer collaboration,” Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations and 6th generation brewer for Yuengling, said. “We spent nearly a year developing our Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter and are excited for the world to indulge in the classic taste of Yuengling Dark Brewed Porter blended with the unmistakable taste of Hershey's chocolate."

Beer and chocolate lovers still have to wait (but not wait long) for a chance to taste the rich brew. The beer will only be available from mid-October — just in time for Halloween — through Valentine’s Day on draft only at bars and eateries in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Kentucky.

The 4.7 & ABV beer — a combined 300-plus years in the making if you consider Yuengling’s 190-year beer-making history and Hershey’s 125-year chocolate-making history — with its rich finish pairs well with barbecued meats, cheese and chocolate, of course.

"Bringing together over 300 years of craft and experience is quite rare in 2019; however, that's exactly what we did bringing together the Yuengling brewing masters with the chocolate-making expertise of Hershey,” Ernie Savo, senior director of global licensing and business development for The Hershey Company, said. “This Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is sure to surprise and delight the chocolate fans and the avid beer lovers among us that are looking to try something new and delicious."

Yuengling suggests drinkers (21 and over only) wanting to try the chocolate porter use their Beer Finder tool.