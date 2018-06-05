FILE - Gordon Lockie looks overs hogs he is raising, April 28, 2009, in Elma, Iowa.

Pork farmers could lose $100 million annually after Mexico said it would slap a massive tariff on pork imports to retaliate against President Donald Trump's aluminum and steel import levies, according to an estimate by the Iowa Farm Bureau.

Mexico, the second-largest market for U.S. pork exports, said Tuesday it would impose a 10 percent tariff on U.S. pork shoulder and legs, with the tariff rising to 20 percent by July 5, a spokesperson for the Mexican Ministry of Economy confirmed to NBC News.

Mexico imported almost 650,000 metric tons of pork legs and shoulder last year, worth about $1 billion, according to government data.