Wreck Slows Interstate 95 in Philly

A look at the backup on I-95 south.

An overturned vehicle caused a massive delay on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia late in the Tuesday morning commute.

The wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes just before the Vine Street Expressway (Interstate 676). Only one lane got by as the crash intially.

The delay back to Cottman Avenue quickly ballooned to more than an hour. Big delays remained even after the scene was cleared around 9:15 a.m.

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko suggested avoiding the headache by not getting onto I-95 and sticking to surface roads like Frankford or Torresdale avenues.

For people coming from further in the Northeast, Interstate 295 in New Jersey and U.S. Route 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in Philadelphia could be used, but expect it to take some extra time.

Drive times finally returned to normal by around 10 a.m.