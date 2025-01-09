Wildfires

How to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires

From tips on avoiding scams to a list of charitable organizations, here's your guide to helping the victims of the wildfires in Los Angeles County, California

By David Chang and Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County, California, have left at least five people dead, thousands of people without homes and tens of thousands without power. As firefighters continue to battle the flames, help is pouring in from across the country, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The American Red Cross sent volunteers from southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including Penny Tedesco.

“It’s just a pull,” Tedesco told NBC10. “Like seeing what is going on and knowing how much help is needed. I know I have some training. I know there is something I can do. And I know there are people who can’t. So, go where you are needed.”

Tedesco and the other volunteers will provide shelter, food, health services and emotional support for the victims.

“We are very appreciative to people who raise their hand to volunteer for the Red Cross or other humanitarian organizations because it is people helping people that really makes a difference,” Rosie Taravella, the Regional Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross New Jersey Region, told NBC10. “The infrastructure, the fires, we are so proud and grateful for firefighters for taking care of those situations. But the people who lose their homes are often wondering what is next. And that is our job to help them to the next level.”

Tips on making safe charitable donations and avoiding scams

While people from across the country are looking to help the wildfire victims, criminals are taking advantage of the situation. Click here for tips on how to safely make charitable donations and avoid potential scams.

How to help the victims of the Los Angeles fires

Below are links to resources to help the victims of the wildfires:

Los Angeles fires charity navigator

Wildfire & Disaster Relief

Make a tax-deductible gift to the California Fire Foundation

Helping people affected by California wildfires

Ways to give

