NBC10 Responds

Fraudsters Tax Philly Man for Unemployment Benefits He Never Applied For

A Philadelphia man says he was taxed for unemployment benefits he never applied for. So he reached out to NBC10 Responds who uncovered the latest scheme from fraudsters.

By NBC10 Responds and Leigh Lesniak

NBC Universal, Inc.

The past seven months have been one frustration after the other for Philadelphia resident Bill Johnson.

The problem has been hand delivered to his doorstep time and time again.

He received dozens of fraudulent unemployment payments that he never applied for. They all came to his single family home. One had his name on it. The others are all for other people he doesn’t know.

NBC10 Responds

Have a consumer complaint? Call 215-201-5310

NBC10 Responds 10 hours ago

Local Woman Still Hasn't Received Her Tax Refund From Last Year

NBC10 Responds Feb 22

How to Protect Your Investment When Planning a Vacation During the Pandemic

“There were like 87 of them,” Johnson said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He first turned to NBC10 Responds for help in July. He’d reported the fraud to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, and US Bank which issues the payments. But Johnson kept getting more money and more problems.

NBC10 Responds followed up with the State Department of Labor and the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice flagged the US Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, which said it was “investigating the fraud."

The payments finally stopped.

Johnson thought the problem was behind him, until a letter showed up in his mailbox in February 2021. The 1099G form stated he must pay federal taxes for $10,000 worth of benefits filed in his name. He’s adamant he never collected those benefits.

I want to know, do I need to get a lawyer? I really can't afford one. But I've got to fight back,” Johnson said.

NBC10 Responds took his new problem to the State Department of Labor and Industry and asked what he should do.

It told us he should report the fraud to them. But remember, he did that months ago when he started receiving the payments.

“L&I will flag these claims for investigation and notify the IRS if an adjustment is needed," a PA L&I spokesperson said.

Steps to Clearing Your Name

According to the IRS, if you report the fraud to your state, you should receive a corrected 1099G form by the tax filing deadline.

“Because of the volume of fraud, not all individuals will receive updated 1099-G forms by the tax filing deadline," a PA L&I spokesperson told NBC10 Responds.

In this case, the state and the IRS have the same suggestion. You can still file a federal income tax return and report only the income you received on that return.

Finally, you can visit IRS.gov and request an Identity Protection PIN number. It’s a one-time number used to verify your tax return.

Seeking Community Legal Aid

If you're the victim of fraud related to unemployment benefits, and you have trouble getting your 1099G corrected, free community legal aid may be able to help. In Johnson's case, he contacted Philadelphia Legal Assistance, and he believes the situation has been resolved.

This article tagged under:

NBC10 Respondsunemployment benefits1099gunemployment fraud
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us