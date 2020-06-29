nbc10 investigators

1 in 4 Philly Public School Students Didn't Attend Virtual Classes, Teachers Say

Nearly two out of three city teachers say they were satisfied with online resources provided by Philadelphia school district, according to an NBC10 survey. But some students rarely or never logged.

By NBC10 Investigators

Teachers in the Philadelphia School District worked hard to keep city students learning virtually since in-person classes were cancelled earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the new, sudden need to teach online was a tough transition, according to many of the 478 teachers who responded to an NBC10 survey about teaching and learning during the COVID-19 shutdown of schools.

Here is a look at how teachers answered several of the questions asked in the survey:

