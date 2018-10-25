More than a year and a half since Anna Maciejewska vanished from her suburban Philadelphia home, the signs nailed to utility poles and fence posts in Chester County have faded.

But friends in her neighborhood of Malvern, Pennsylvania, and family who have made numerous trips from Maciejewska's native Poland remain steadfast in their quest for answers.

Anna's case long ago was deemed a homicide investigation, yet the mystery remains: What happened to the 43-year-old Main Line mom?

The NBC10 Investigators have been on the case for the entire 19 months, and the attorney for Maciejewska's parents sat down for an interview. Dolores Troiano, who represented Andrea Constand, the main accuser in the trial of Bill Cosby, adds a new dimension to Maciejewska's case.

Here is a timeline of the cold case.