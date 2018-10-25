Those uneven, cracked, sometimes water-swamped sidewalks on certain Philadelphia blocks have taken their tolls physically on people who hurt themselves over the years while walking down the street.

Those faulty, occasionally dangerous walkways are hurting everyone in Philadelphia, it turns out.

Numerous claims filed in recent years have led to settlements in excess of $17 million, paid out by the City of Philadelphia, according to an NBC10 Investigators analysis of public records.

Many stretches have proved dangerous. Here's a look at several of the sidewalks cited in cases and visited by NBC10 in recent weeks. As the map shows, it's a problem that appears across Philadelphia.

The commissioner of the city Streets Department said in an interview that more resources are needed to address all the cracks and leaky conditions leading to slip-and-falls. But he added that the city is constantly working to address dangerous conditions to pedestrians. Tune to NBC10 at 4 p.m. for an in-depth look at the issue and to watch the interview with Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams. (WATCH THE BROADCAST LIVE HERE.)