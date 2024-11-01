Zaxbys spicing things up by opening locations in Pennsylvania, South Jersey

Zesty chicken, zalads and zappetizers are coming your way!

Zaxbys, the popular southern chicken franchise, is officially bringing its chicken fingers, wings, and signature sauces to Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

Through partnerships, the fast food chain will introduce 16 locations within the next five years to the region.

George Abdelmessieh, a longtime franchise owner and retired engineer, will lead the Philadelphia area expansion with plans to open 10 locations in five years.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Then, the GSP Group, led by local entrepreneur Premanand Gupta, is expected to launch six Zaxbys locations in South Jersey.

“We’re thrilled to welcome George and the GSP Group as Zaxbys pioneers in the Northeast. Their operational strengths and commitment to quality make them ideal partners as we bring Zaxbys to new markets,” Zaxbys Chief Development Officer Mike Mettler said in a news release.

The first four Zaxbys locations are slated to open in Philadelphia and South Jersey in 2025. Site selections and leases are already underway.