Philadelphia

‘Fednuts Minis': Federal Donuts & Chicken adds doughnut holes to the menu

By Cherise Lynch

Federal Donuts & Chicken

One of Philadelphia's top doughnut shops just got a whole lot sweeter.

Federal Donuts and Chicken just added fun-sized donuts to the menu and they're calling them "Fednuts Minis."

They come in three flavors - strawberry lavender, cookies and cream, cinnamon brown sugar and a new variety, powered sugar.

The company says these mini treats are perfect for on-the-go snacking.

Fednuts Minis are available now at all locations. Visit federaldonuts.com to see the full menu.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaFood & Drink
