Zach Bryan's new album is out. Did you catch any of the Philly references?

Country singer Zach Bryan's highly-anticipated new album "The Great American Bar Scene" is officially out, and if you take a listen you might notice a few references to Philadelphia.

One of the songs titled "American Nights" has several references to the City of Brotherly Love.

Bryan - who is originally from Oklahoma - mentions Rivers Casino, Point Breeze and Delaware County.

This isn't the first time Bryan has showed love to Philadelphia. Last month, he announced ahead of the album release he would be giving select bars across the country early access to the music and among the list was Philadelphia's McGlinchey's.

In the past, Bryan has also said he is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and when asked why, he said "My grandfather hated the Cowboys."

Bryan's "Quittin Time Tour" is set to come to the Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 6th and 7th. You can get your tickets at zachbryan.com/tour.