‘Bad to Bone': Delaware's own George Thorogood returns to where it started 50+ years ago

'Thorogood’s first public performance was a small bandstand in Lane Hall, a residence hall on UD’s campus, in 1973,' the University of Delaware said

By Dan Stamm

George Thorogood with guitar on holds hand over chest while smiling.
Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

After 50-plus years of rocking the world, Delaware's biggest university is raising "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" to the original "Destroyer" who is "Bad to the Bone" like no other.

On Friday, June 21, 2024, the University of Delaware honored native son George Thorogood with its Medal of Distinction.

The legendary rocker is currently on his 50th anniversary tour with the Destroyers. It all began on UDel's campus half a century ago.

"The venue for Thorogood’s first public performance was a small bandstand in Lane Hall, a residence hall on UD’s campus, in 1973," UD said in a news release. "He also played and attended shows at venues along Newark’s Main Street."

Why that original gig?

“George once said he wanted to start a band, and that was good enough for me,” drummer Jeff Simon said. “Besides, the gig paid $150.” (Check out Thorogood's website for more incredible details about that first show.)

Since that December day, Thorogood and the Destroyers have played thousands of concerts all over the world and sold millions of records.

So, what is the honor exactly?

"The Medal of Distinction, the University of Delaware’s highest non-academic honor, is awarded by the Board of Trustees," UD said. "The award dates to 1979, with UD conferring it to those who have made significant cultural, humanitarian, scientific or intellectual contributions to society or in their profession. Thorogood is the first entertainer to receive UD’s Medal of Distinction."

The university picked probably the perfect place to honor the "I Drink Alone" singer -- The Green Mansion Bar at the Hyatt on East Main Street in Newark.

Rock on George!

