Zach Bryan might stop by this Philadelphia bar ahead of new album release

Zach Bryan performs
Country star Zach Bryan has new music coming out and he chose select bars across America - including one in Philadelphia - to give a sneak peek and possibly grab drinks with fans.

The Grammy-award winner announced his new album titled "The Great American Bar Scene" will be coming out July 4.

Ahead of the album release, Bryan chose 23 bars across America "that embody the spirit of American Culture" to get early access to the music and among the list is Philadelphia's McGlinchey's.

Bryan wrote in a social media statement saying in part:

"My intent with all this is to give everyone an early glimpse of this album, but more importantly this is in the spirit of bringing people together for a memorable moment.

I have chosen 23 bars across the country that embody the spirit of American culture. These bars will play select cuts from 'The Great American Bar Scene' starting June 24th.

As much as I'd kill to play all these timeless bars, it won't be possible. I will be visiting a few off the list to have a drink with ya'll"

It is unclear if or when Bryan might stop by McGlinchey's but it's best to be on the look out for future announcements.

