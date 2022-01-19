‘When We Were Young' Festival Will Bring Best of Early 2000s Emo-Pop to Las Vegas

No more misery business -- a new music festival is bringing a whole host of popular emo-pop bands from the early 2000s to Las Vegas for one night in October 2022.

LiveNation's "When We Were Young" music festival is set to take place on Oct. 22, 2022, and features an iconic lineup that was released on Tuesday.

🖤When We Were Young Fest🥀



Register now for Presale that starts Friday, January 21st, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down https://t.co/KUp7CwEQEV pic.twitter.com/mG5jQPsBm8 — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) January 18, 2022

My Chemical Romance and Paramore are the headline acts of the event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, marking long-awaited returns to the stage for both bands, according to Billboard.

My Chemical Romance, which ended their 2013 breakup and seven-year hiatus with a 2019 Los Angeles show, had planned a tour in 2020 -- but, as with so many other events, it was canceled by the pandemic.

The Las Vegas festival will also be the first show for Paramore since their 2018 tour, according to Billboard.

Other bands in the lineup include:

Bring Me The Horizon

A Day to Remember

Avril Lavigne

Bright Eyes

Jimmy Eat World

AFI

Sleeping Sirens

We The Kings

the All American Rejects

Pierce the Veil

Car Seat Headrest

3OH!3

Taking Back Sunday

Meet Me At the Altar

Dashboard Confessional

General admission tickets start at $224.99, while hotel and ticket packages start at $499.00. The festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The pre-sale for tickets starts at 10 a.m. PST this Friday, Jan. 21, at the festival's website.