Whether you are looking to learn or make a splash or just be fooled, there are three different things you can get involved in on Day 3 of the Wawa Welcome America festival on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Free Admission to the Museum of Illusions Philadelphia

You can start off your Tuesday morning with free admission to the Museum of Illusions.

Visitors can enjoy over 60 visual and educational exhibits that feature optical illusions, holograms and immersive rooms created to trick the mind and play with the senses.

Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. you can take advantage of this deal.

Discover the Wagner Free Institute of Science with Free Admission

There's more than one opportunity for free admission on the 21st. Check out the Wagner Free Institute of Science at no cost.

This natural history museum and educational institution is a place to discover upwards of 100,000 different specimens. You can use a scavenger hunt to explore or go off on your own.

Free admission will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rebuild Philadelphia Fishtown Pool Ribbon Cutting & Block Party

Want to be outside instead? Head to the Fishtown Recreation Center for the opening of the Francis Lederer Pool, also known as "The Swimmo" to locals.

After closing in 2016 due to mechanical issues, the pool is back and ready to be enjoyed for the summer. Individuals are invited to join in on the celebration at the block party and ribbon cutting where there will be live entertainment, games, food trucks and giveaways.

Get involved in the celebration from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Full Details on Wawa Welcome America Day 3 Festivities:

Free Admission to Museum of Illusions

When: Tuesday, June 21 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Illusions Philadelphia

401 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Free Admission to Wagner Free Institute of Science

When: Tuesday, June 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Where: Wagner Free Institute of Science

1700 W. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19121

Fishtown Pool Ribbon Cutting & Block Party

When: Tuesday, June 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Fishtown Recreation Center

1235 E Palmer St., Philadelphia, PA 19125