Wawa Welcome America Day 2: Explore Some Philly History for Free

On Monday, June 20, 2022, enjoy free admission to Fairmount Park's Historic Rittenhouse Town as part of the Wawa Welcome America festival

By Elyse DiPisa

A photo of the Homestead and bake house at rittenhouse town
Historic Rittenhouse Town Inc.

For Day 2 of the 16-day Wawa Welcome America Festival, you can explore the Historic Rittenhouse Town with free admission on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Individuals are encouraged to explore the centuries-old town and learn more about the history of the paper-making industry.

The History of Rittenhouse Town

The Rittenhouse family story begins with papermaker William Rittenhouse following other Quaker and Mennonite families who were emigrating to the newly -formed neighborhood of Germantown. William partnered with the first printer in Philadelphia, bought a 20-acre plot of land along Paper Mill Run and built the first paper mill in British North America with the help of his son Nicholas.

For the next 40 years, the Rittenhouse family were the only papermakers in America. The family played an essential role as suppliers of locally produced paper for legal documents, map, books and letters.

The buildings in the historic site serve to remind everyone of the importance of the paper-making industry to the development of early America.

The Rittenhouse Homestead and Bake House have been carefully restored to give visitors a glance back to the 18th century and serve as the focal point for the town, which dates back to 1690.

Full Details on Wawa Welcome America Day 2 Event

Free Admission to Historic Rittenhouse Town

When: June 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Rittenhouse Town

6034 Wissahickon Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144

For helpful navigation instructions, visit this page.

