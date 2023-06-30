July is finally here. The Wawa Welcome America Festival continues over the weekend as we get closer to July 4th with more activities to get involved with.

From free museums to a mega block party to a fireworks display, there are many free events to look forward to on Day 13.

Avenue of the Arts Block Party

What: Dance on over to the Avenue of the Arts block Party to experience live art, all day long.

Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to watch live entertainment from world renowned artists including Tara Hendricks, Seraiah Nicole, and more. You can also have a "pawsome" opportunity to meet "Gabby" from "Gabby's Dollhouse."

"Gabby" is out of the Dollhouse to bring her "On the Go" tour to a pair of Wawa Welcome America events Friday and Saturday. Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle finds out how kids can get their "Pawsport" to the fun.

There will be several activities for all ages to enjoy, including a 120-foot slide for all to slide down for free.

Come hungry.

"Grab a bite to eat from one of the many local food trucks or nearby restaurants, shop local vendors and snag free giveaways from festival sponsors," Wawa Welcome America says on its website. "There is sure to be something for everyone at this day-long block party!"

And of course, there will be free samples of Rita's cherry lemonade water ice for festival goers to enjoy.

Head into the Kimmel Center for a preview of the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Broadway season with special performances.

When: Bring family and friends to the party from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. on July 1.

Where: Broad Street between Locust & Spruce Streets

Road Closure: Expect traffic detours throughout much of the day to crews time to set things up.

Broad Street between Lombard Street to Walnut Street from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Spruce Street between Watts Street to Broad Street from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Locust Street between 15th Street to Broad Street from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pershing's Own Concert & Waterfront Fireworks

What: Head down Penn's Landing on the Delaware River Waterfront to see the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" during their patriotic concert, followed by a display of fireworks over the Waterfront.

Pershing's Own dates back more than a century, after being founded by General John J. Pershing. Rita's was founded more recently, but the Philly-area favorite is also going to be there doling out free samples of cherry lemonade water ice.

When: The concert starts at 8 p.m. and will conclude at 9:45 p.m. with fireworks.

Where: Penn's Landing Great Plaza, S. Columbus Boulevard & Chestnut Street 19106

Free admission to Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

What: Race over to the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum to witness a collection of racing sports cars. The museum contains over 75 historically significant cars, including the Mercedes, Ford and many more.

When: Enjoy free admission to the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 1.

Where: 6825-31 Norwitch Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19153

Stop, drop and roll into this museum

What: Step into the Fireman’s Hall Museum to experience Philadelphia's fire history. Get the chance to watch a video of the fire boat independence while you "steer" the boat.

When: Free admission begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on July 1.

Where: 147 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Free admission to Arch Street Meeting House

What: Head over to the Arch Street Meeting House to experience a National Historic Landmark, as well as an active place of Quaker Worship. Guests can learn about the building, the grounds of Arch Street Meeting House and more.

When: Visitors can enjoy free admission begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on July 1.

Where: 320 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106