Wawa Welcome America Day 12: Unplug and Immerse Yourself in Nature

Wawa Welcome America Festival Day 12 is jam-packed with many free events in the city to get involved in. Here's your guide to the block party, free museums, wildlife exploration opportunity and family fun on June 30, 2022.

PECO Go 4th & Learn: A Great Debate

Get ready to learn at PECO Go 4th & Learn: A Great Debate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 30.

Come out with the kids and have them join in on a discussion on how stories of the past impact the present, while on the grounds our nation was founded at Independence National Historic Park.

There will be opportunities for kids of all ages to learn about America's early history. Kids will receive a book giveaway courtesy of Books in Homes USA.

Free Museum Day at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum

Part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wildlife Refuge System, John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum is providing admission for free as part of the festival.

You can observe hundreds of species of birds, mammals, plants, trees and insects on 10 miles of trails. Borrow some binoculars or a fishing rod for free from the Visitors Center to enhance your exploration experience.

Take advantage of the opportunity to explore from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free Museum Day at Wyck Historic House, Garden and Farm

The Wyck Historic House, Garden and Farm is offering free admission to discover the centuries-old site that provides educational, cultural and nutritional resources.

The 2-1/2 acre site in the Germantown neighborhood connects the Philadelphia family who lived there for nine generations and their history to the community through programs that highlight history, horticulture and urban agriculture.

Enjoy free admission from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free Museum Day at the American Swedish Historical Museum

The American Swedish Historical Museum in South Philadelphia encourages you to explore cultural identity through the story of Swedes and Scandinavians in America for free.

The celebrations, educational programming and exhibits all work to preserve and interpret the material culture, the museum says. Read more on the museums programs and exhibits here.

These engaging exhibits will be a part of the free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Summer Solstice White Party at African American Museum in Philadelphia

Head to the African American Museum in Philadelphia dressed in all white, or your favorite African-patterned attire for their Summer Solstice White Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Philadelphia icon and international recording artist Barbara Sheree is set to host the event. The night will bring live music, improv and other performances. Don't miss some of the region’s best musicians, including a full band and live DJ for the night.

Guests can also enjoy food and wine served at the party. Reserve your spot here.

