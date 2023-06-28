Wawa Welcome America Day 11: North Philadelphia community day

Whether you want to dive into a new book or play games with the family, Day 11 of the Wawa Welcome America festival has you covered.

Here are all of the free events you can look forward to on Thursday, June 29, 2023:

Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia Community Day

What: Grab a free hot dog while enjoying games, entertainment and more at Cherashore Playground located in North Philadelphia. The event will be hosted by Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, which merged with Jefferson Health back in 2021.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Don't forget to try a free sample of Rita's cherry lemonade water ice - the official flavor of the festival.

When: The party starts at 4 p.m. and concludes around 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Where: Cherashore Playground, 851 W Olney Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19120

Free admission to the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts

What: Get inspired at the first art museum and school in the United States. The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (PAFA) contains several collections, exhibitions, and programs that work to educate artists to be critical thinkers and innovative creators, all while telling the story of American art. Make sure to check out the 51-foot "Paint Torch" and works from Thomas Eakins.

When: Visitors can enjoy free admission from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Where: 118-128 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Also note: Pre-registration may be required.

Free admission to the National Liberty Museum

What: Stop by the National Liberty Museum as they have an early celebration of Independence Day. Explore several exhibitions on a self-guided tour and take the opportunity to donate to ring the authentic replica of the Liberty Bell.

When: Free admission begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Where: 321 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Also note: Registration is required.

Check out the Free Library of Philadelphia

What: The Free Library of Philadelphia is home to one of the largest public library special collections in the United States. Feast your eyes on a medieval manuscript from the Library's Rare Book department. The department holds thousands of historical books, manuscripts and art dating back thousands of years.

When: The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Where: 1901 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA 19103