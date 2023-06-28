What to Know The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert for unhealthy air in the entire Philadelphia region Thursday.

Pennsylvania and Delaware are under a code red alert, while New Jersey is under a code orange alert.

"A code red air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthful for the general population," the National Weather Service said. "The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors."

Smoke emitting from wildfires in Canada is impacting the greater Philadelphia region, once again, as air quality alerts have been issued for the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Simply put, the air outside is unhealthy Thursday.

The AQI (Air Quality Index) in Philadelphia, Wilmington and other parts of the region was over 100 Thursday morning.

What does all this mean to you? You may want to consider taking precautions:

Air quality alert 😷

Alerts began early Wednesday when the Delaware Department of National Resources and Environmental Control issued an orange air quality alert.

A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been declared for #Delaware for Wednesday, June 28. These conditions will cause air quality index (AQI) levels to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Check out the full forecast https://t.co/I3hAbAqafW#AirQualityAlert #aqiDE pic.twitter.com/nDadbbKkT6 — Delaware DNREC (@DelawareDNREC) June 27, 2023

Since then, the National Weather Service has issued a code red alert Delaware, Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs. The code red continues through Thursday.

New Jersey remains under a code orange alert Thursday.

In Philadelphia, the health department warned that air quality could vary depending on the wind.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez said sensitive groups include children, those who suffer from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

Gomez said a storm system produced "unsettled and severe weather" for several days, and it has moved out of the region.

However, he said, by moving out, a "calmer, drier air filled with smoke" from Canadian wildfires have moved into parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

What do code orange and red alerts mean?

"A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the National Weather Service. "Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors."

There is haze blanketing the Philadelphia skyline Thursday morning as Canadian wildfire smoke again is leading to unhealthy air conditions. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reports.

How long might this unhealthy air last?

By Thursday, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said it looked like the Canadian wildfire smoke would continue to increase and stay elevated through this afternoon.

However, Bill expected improving conditions Thursday night into Friday. The first spot to see the smoke decrease will be the Jersey shore, as a sea breeze kicks in Thursday afternoon. Then Friday, all of our neighborhoods should be enjoying a southerly breeze that should decrease the smoke and haze.

Air Quality Index values could fluctuate above 100, which is considered borderline unhealthy for sensitive groups. That was the case in Philly Thursday morning.

Philadelphia remains under a Code Red air quality alert and residents should continue taking precautions.



Here’s what you can do to stay safe. https://t.co/JWDhzNmJtz pic.twitter.com/nLAvQyTQPA — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 29, 2023

"Based on the most recent models, the Health Department is hopeful that this event will end by tomorrow morning, Philadelphia health officials said Thursday. "However, this forecast could change so residents are encouraged to continue monitoring the situation."