One of the fan favorite days of the entire Wawa Welcome America festival is upon us on Day 10 of the 16 festival of free fun in Philadelphia.

Wawa Hoagie Day: Delicious details

It's Wawa Hoagie Day in Old City on June 28, 2023.

Wawa says it will craft more than 25,000 hoagies, using 7 tons of ingredients. They are just itching to give out 15,000 of those free turkey hoagies to the general public from noon to 3 p.m. on July 28 at a block party to remember. Hundreds of Wawa workers will spend the morning building all that yumminess while dancing with mascot Wally Goose.

Paying homage to the the Philadelphia regions heroes, they will distribute another 10,000 hoagies to Philabundance, the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and the Veterans Multi-Service as "a celebration dedicated to honoring our military, veterans, fire and police, everyday heroes, and The Wawa Foundation’s ongoing partnership with the USO."

Some local celebrities are also getting in on the fun festivities that date back to 1992. "Hoagie Day will also feature a doubleheader 'Hoagies for Heroes' competition emceed by WMMR’s Preston and Casey, where Philadelphia’s police officers and firefighters will face off in a hoagie-building competition to benefit charities of their choice," Wawa said in a news release. "Members of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Philadelphia will then go head-to-head in a competition of their own to benefit the USO.

"Wawa will make individual contributions of $3,000 to the charities of all four teams."

Over 1,000 Wawa stores will also celebrate Hoagie Day in their communities, donating more than 30,000 hoagies to neighborhood heroes, according to Wawa.

What: The tastiest block party around as Wawa hands out tons of free turkey hoagies in the Independence Mall area. The event will also feature charity check donations and a closing concert from Voices of Service, a group of veteran performers who under the umbrella of Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO).

Where: Race down to Arch Street between 5th and 6th Streets, near Independence Mall, to get your piece of the fun

When: Hoagie Day runs from noon to 3 p.m. on June 28

There is even more Wawa Welcome America free fun to be had on Wednesday June 28, 2023. Here's your guide:

Gab lunch and check out the National Constitution Center for free

What: In honor of Hoagie Day, the National Constitution Center will offer free admission Wednesday. Learn more about the U.S. Constitution, the fabric that has held this country together for 245-plus years.

Where: 525 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

When: Free admission runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 28.

Honoring the 'Geator with the Heater'

What: A portion of Broad Street will be renamed Jerry Blavat Way in memory of the legendary DJ, AKA "The Geator with the Heater." Attendees can celebrate his legacy with an oldies dance party and food.

Where: South Broad and South streets

When: The event starts around 6 p.m. on June 28