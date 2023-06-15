Wawa Welcome America Day 1: Marking Juneteenth with a block party

Juneteenth is once again kicking off 16 days of family-friendly events as part of the Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia.

Here are the free events you can check out on Monday, June 19, 2023:

Free Admission to African American Museum in Philadelphia

What: African American Museum in Philadelphia is honoring the history of the federal holiday by inviting everyone to experience African American heritage and culture at AAMP in the Old City neighborhood.

When: Visitors can enjoy free admission to the museum from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 19

Where: 701 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Also note: Preregistration may be required.

Juneteenth Block Party

You don't need to enter the museum to celebrate the legacy of emancipation at the Juneteenth Block Party.

Festivalgoers can watch live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners and food trucks. They also got moving with hands-on activities including artmaking and line dancing.

What: Liberation Rising: Juneteenth Block Party features music, games and education.

When: June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 700 block of Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

The history of Juneteenth

Juneteenth has its roots in the freeing of people who were previously enslaved in Galveston, Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed people who were enslaved in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived at Galveston with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. The following year on June 19, celebrations began in Galveston and the observance has grown nationwide since.