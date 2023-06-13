The Philadelphia area will be kicking off its Juneteenth celebrations this week to commemorate the end of slavery in America in 1865.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 and while people celebrated the holiday long before it was made a federal one, there are even more events and celebrations now.

Here’s your guide to everything Juneteenth and the events and celebrations happening in the area.

What is Juneteenth?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. Here’s what you need to know about this important holiday.

Friday, June 17

Free lecture highlighting the experiences of Black soldiers during the American Revolution. Followed by a free outdoor jazz concert at the Washington Crossing Historic Park.

The Museum of the American Revolution in Old City will celebrate Juneteenth all weekend with events daily. There will be exhibits, tours and talks.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is celebrating Juneteenth all weekend long, Friday to Monday, with a community celebration filled with live performances, food and music, and all the events will be pay-what-you-wish admission.

Sunday, June 18

Philadelphia’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival will take place in West Philly and will be a daylong event with parade floats, vendors, activities and a music festival.

The Mack Brewing Co. will also be having its old-school Juneteenth cookout with a secret location that will feature all-you-can-eat food, all-you-can-drink beer (from Black-owned breweries) and games.

Monday, June 19

The African American Museum in Philadelphia will be hosting a Juneteenth block party in partnership with Wawa Welcome to America for a full day of family-friendly entertainment, food trucks, giveaways and more.