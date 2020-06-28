These 4 Local Nonprofits Are Up for $50K Wawa Foundation Hero Award

The Wawa Foundation continues its commitment to local organizations with the return of one of its biggest community grants. The fourth annual Wawa Foundation Hero Award is down to four finalists, and voting is open to the public through June 29.
One of the four organizations will receive a $50,000 grant courtesy of The Wawa Foundation. The three runners up will receive a $10,000 grant each. The winner will be announced on July 4.
Take a look at the finalists' in consideration for this year's award and cast your vote! (Listed in alphabetical order):
Wawa Welcome America
Something to Celebrate, Together at Home - June 28 through July 4, 2020
The group provides meals, clothing and personal hygiene items to people in need. It serves as a mailing address for more than 3,000 people.
PEC provides social services, housing, community organizing, youth programming and more. Its primary population is families and young people at risk of homelessness or experiencing homelessness.
The group serves in shelters and also has housing for senior citizens, plus an anti-human trafficking program. It has also been distributing meals.
The group operates a nonprofit hospice in East Falls. And its clinicians deliver food to patients who are living in “food deserts.”