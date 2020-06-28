These 4 Local Nonprofits Are Up for $50K Wawa Foundation Hero Award

The Wawa Foundation continues its commitment to local organizations with the return of one of its biggest community grants. The fourth annual Wawa Foundation Hero Award is down to four finalists, and voting is open to the public through June 29.

One of the four organizations will receive a $50,000 grant courtesy of The Wawa Foundation. The three runners up will receive a $10,000 grant each. The winner will be announced on July 4.

Take a look at the finalists' in consideration for this year's award and cast your vote! (Listed in alphabetical order):

Broad Street Ministry

Broad Street Ministry is one of the four finalists hoping to win the Wawa Foundation Hero Award of $50,000.Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle talks to Mike Dahl about what the foundation award would mean to his organization.

The group provides meals, clothing and personal hygiene items to people in need. It serves as a mailing address for more than 3,000 people.

People’s Emergency Center

Four local nonprofit organizations are hoping to win the $50,000 Wawa Foundation Hero Award this year. Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle talks to Kathy Desmond of People's Emergency Center about what the award would mean to her organization.

PEC provides social services, housing, community organizing, youth programming and more. Its primary population is families and young people at risk of homelessness or experiencing homelessness.

The Salvation Army

Four local non profit organizations have been named finalists to win the $50,000 Wawa Foundation Hero award. Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle talks to Major Tawny Cowen-Zanders about what the award would mean to her organization and the people they serve.

The group serves in shelters and also has housing for senior citizens, plus an anti-human trafficking program. It has also been distributing meals.

VNA Philadelphia

Four local nonprofit organizations are finalists for the $50,000 Wawa Foundation Hero Award. Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle talks to Elwood Hungarter of Visiting Nurses Associates (VNA) Philadelphia about what the award would mean to his organization.

The group operates a nonprofit hospice in East Falls. And its clinicians deliver food to patients who are living in “food deserts.”

VOTE NOW.