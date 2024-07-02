It's that time of year again! In celebration of July 4th, there are fireworks displays around the Philadelphia region during the summer of 2024.

Here are some of the places in Philadelphia, the suburbs, Jersey Shore, Delaware Beaches and beyond where you can catch some fireworks starting July 3rd and lasting into the Independence Day weekend.

(Note that many of the shows with starting times before dark likely won't happen until after the sun goes down. Also weather could impact if the show goes on at the scheduled time.)

Philadelphia

We have to start the list with the biggest fireworks show of them all, right in the heart of Philadelphia of course.

Wawa Welcome America Concert and Fireworks

Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway

When: July 4th after 9:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania suburbs

Bethel Township Fireworks

Where: 3280 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley (Bethel Springs Elementary School).

When: July 3, at dusk

July 3rd Fireworks Display in Conshy

Where: Borough of Conshohocken

When: July 3, at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.).

Upper Darby Township Independence Fireworks Show

Where: Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendie, Drexel Hill

When: July 3 at 9 p.m.

Tredyffrin Township 4th of July Celebration

Where: Wilson Farm Park

When: July 4th from 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Fourth Of July Celebration Kayak Tour

Where: 1542 Mountain View Dr, Quakertown, PA 18951 (Nockamixon State Park)

When: July 4th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Also note: The experience costs $69.95

Narberth Fireworks

Where: Narberth Park

When: July 4th at 9 p.m.

July 4th Fest at Sesame Place

Where: Sesame Place Philadelphia, Oxford Valley, PA

When: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Also note: Tickets start at $35.

Abington Junior and Senior High Schools

Where: 900 Highland Ave., Abington

When: July 4th at 9:15 a.m.

Aston Township 4th of July

Where: 2881 Pancoast Ave, Aston (Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields)

When: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Southampton Days Fourth Of July Fireworks Celebration

Where: 1255 2nd Street Pike Southampton (Tamanend Park)

When: July 4th, at 9:35 p.m.

Phoenixville Fireworks

Where Dayton Street Field

When: July 5 at 9:15 p.m.

Friday Summer Series + fireworks

Where: Stockton Avenue (between Bridge and Ferry streets) in New Hope

When: July 5 at 7 p.m.

The Summer UWINEd + fireworks

Where: 931 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley (Shady Brook Farm)

When: July 6, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Also note: Admission is $20 online and $25 at the gate

Ridley Park Fireworks

Where: Ridley Park

When: July 6 at 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore

Lower Township Independence Day Festival 2024

Where: Emerson Ave & Beach Dr, North Cape May

When: July 3, fireworks will be launched at about 9 p.m.

Lighthouse and Fireworks Climb

Where: Cape May Lighthouse, Cape May Point State Park

When: July 4th from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ocean City Fireworks

Where: Ocean City Boardwalk

When: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Margate July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Where: The beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate

When: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Sea Isle Fourth of July Fireworks

Where: 50th Street Beach

When: July 4th 9:15 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Seaside Heights Fireworks Show

Where: Anywhere on the Seaside Boardwalk

When: July 4th at 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Stone Harbor Fireworks

Where: The fireworks are launched from the 95th St beach and can be viewed from up and down the Stone Harbor beachfront.

When: July 4th 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wildwood July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

Where: The Wildwood boardwalk, Pine Avenue & the Beach

When: July 4th at 10 p.m.

South Jersey

Medford Township Fireworks

Where: 86 Union Street Medford, NJ (Freedom Park)

When: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Haddon Township

Where: Haddon Township High School Football Stadium (Haddon Township High School)

When: July 3 at dark

Evesham Township 4th of July Fireworks Celebration 2024

Where: 525 East Main Street Evesham, NJ 08053 (Savich Tract fields).

When: July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Delaware

Hockessin 4th of July Parade and Fireworks

Where: Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields

When: July 4th from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

University of Delaware Athletic Complex Fireworks

Where: The University of Delaware Athletic Complex

When: July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks Express

Where: Greenbank Railroad Station, 2201 Newport-Gap Pike, Wilmington, DE 19808

When: July 4th train boarding begins at 6:45 p.m., train leaves at 7 p.m.

Historic Downtown Dover Fireworks

Where: Legislative Mall, Dover

When: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks at Dewey Beach

Where: Fireworks will shoot off from a barge over the Rehoboth Bay in Dewey Beach

When: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Rehoboth Beach Fourth of July Fireworks

Where: Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach

When: July 6, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Lehigh Valley (and beyond)

Where: SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA

When: July 4th from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fightin Phils Fireworks

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Reading PA

When: July 4th, game starts at 7 p.m.

Also note: Tickets to the games are required

Dorney Park July 4th Celebration

Where: Dorney Park Allentown, PA

When: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Also note: $40 tickets are required to enter the park

City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration

Where: 2027 Linden St., Allentown, PA 18102

When: July 4th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Shawnee Mountain Fireworks