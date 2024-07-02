It's that time of year again! In celebration of July 4th, there are fireworks displays around the Philadelphia region during the summer of 2024.
Here are some of the places in Philadelphia, the suburbs, Jersey Shore, Delaware Beaches and beyond where you can catch some fireworks starting July 3rd and lasting into the Independence Day weekend.
(Note that many of the shows with starting times before dark likely won't happen until after the sun goes down. Also weather could impact if the show goes on at the scheduled time.)
Philadelphia
We have to start the list with the biggest fireworks show of them all, right in the heart of Philadelphia of course.
Wawa Welcome America Concert and Fireworks
- Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- When: July 4th after 9:30 p.m.
Wawa Welcome America
16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2024
Pennsylvania suburbs
- Where: 3280 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley (Bethel Springs Elementary School).
- When: July 3, at dusk
July 3rd Fireworks Display in Conshy
- Where: Borough of Conshohocken
- When: July 3, at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.).
Upper Darby Township Independence Fireworks Show
- Where: Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendie, Drexel Hill
- When: July 3 at 9 p.m.
Tredyffrin Township 4th of July Celebration
- Where: Wilson Farm Park
- When: July 4th from 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
Fourth Of July Celebration Kayak Tour
- Where: 1542 Mountain View Dr, Quakertown, PA 18951 (Nockamixon State Park)
- When: July 4th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Also note: The experience costs $69.95
- Where: Narberth Park
- When: July 4th at 9 p.m.
- Where: Sesame Place Philadelphia, Oxford Valley, PA
- When: July 4th at 9 p.m.
- Also note: Tickets start at $35.
Abington Junior and Senior High Schools
- Where: 900 Highland Ave., Abington
- When: July 4th at 9:15 a.m.
- Where: 2881 Pancoast Ave, Aston (Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields)
- When: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Southampton Days Fourth Of July Fireworks Celebration
- Where: 1255 2nd Street Pike Southampton (Tamanend Park)
- When: July 4th, at 9:35 p.m.
- Where Dayton Street Field
- When: July 5 at 9:15 p.m.
Friday Summer Series + fireworks
- Where: Stockton Avenue (between Bridge and Ferry streets) in New Hope
- When: July 5 at 7 p.m.
- Where: 931 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley (Shady Brook Farm)
- When: July 6, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Also note: Admission is $20 online and $25 at the gate
- Where: Ridley Park
- When: July 6 at 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore
Lower Township Independence Day Festival 2024
- Where: Emerson Ave & Beach Dr, North Cape May
- When: July 3, fireworks will be launched at about 9 p.m.
Lighthouse and Fireworks Climb
- Where: Cape May Lighthouse, Cape May Point State Park
- When: July 4th from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Ocean City Boardwalk
- When: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Margate July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
- Where: The beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate
- When: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Sea Isle Fourth of July Fireworks
- Where: 50th Street Beach
- When: July 4th 9:15 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.
Seaside Heights Fireworks Show
- Where: Anywhere on the Seaside Boardwalk
- When: July 4th at 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
- Where: The fireworks are launched from the 95th St beach and can be viewed from up and down the Stone Harbor beachfront.
- When: July 4th 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wildwood July 4th Fireworks Spectacular
- Where: The Wildwood boardwalk, Pine Avenue & the Beach
- When: July 4th at 10 p.m.
South Jersey
- Where: 86 Union Street Medford, NJ (Freedom Park)
- When: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Haddon Township High School Football Stadium (Haddon Township High School)
- When: July 3 at dark
Evesham Township 4th of July Fireworks Celebration 2024
- Where: 525 East Main Street Evesham, NJ 08053 (Savich Tract fields).
- When: July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Delaware
Hockessin 4th of July Parade and Fireworks
- Where: Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields
- When: July 4th from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
University of Delaware Athletic Complex Fireworks
- Where: The University of Delaware Athletic Complex
- When: July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Greenbank Railroad Station, 2201 Newport-Gap Pike, Wilmington, DE 19808
- When: July 4th train boarding begins at 6:45 p.m., train leaves at 7 p.m.
Historic Downtown Dover Fireworks
- Where: Legislative Mall, Dover
- When: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Fireworks will shoot off from a barge over the Rehoboth Bay in Dewey Beach
- When: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Rehoboth Beach Fourth of July Fireworks
- Where: Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach
- When: July 6, starting at 9:30 p.m.
Lehigh Valley (and beyond)
SteelStacks Fireworks
- Where: SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA
- When: July 4th from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Reading PA
- When: July 4th, game starts at 7 p.m.
- Also note: Tickets to the games are required
Dorney Park July 4th Celebration
- Where: Dorney Park Allentown, PA
- When: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
- Also note: $40 tickets are required to enter the park
City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration
- Where: 2027 Linden St., Allentown, PA 18102
- When: July 4th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: 401 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg, PA (Shawnee Mountain Ski Area)
- When: July 5, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Also note: $15 per car with proceeds going to Shawnee Vol. Fire Co. #36