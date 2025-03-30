The ‘No Name Pops' will be the ‘Philly Pops' again this summer

A popular Philadelphia music orchestra will return to their original name this summer as their new director begins his tenure.

During their “She’s Got Soul” concert at the Kimmel Center in Center City on Sunday, March 30, “The No Name Pops” announced they will return to their original name, “The Philly Pops,” on July 1, 2025. The group’s executive director Matthew Koveal, Philadelphia City Councilman Mark Squilla and Wawa Welcome America CEO and President Michael DelBene all shared the news during Sunday's show.

In addition to the return of their original name, newly named music director Chris Dragon will make his first appearance with the Pops at Independence Hall on July 3, 2025, as part of the group’s new partnership with Wawa Welcome America. The group will also perform at the Wawa Welcome America celebration in July 2026.

The No Name Pops formed in 2023 by musicians who left the Philly Pops after the organization ceased operations. The original Philly Pops began in 1979.