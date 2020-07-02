July 3: Wawa Welcome America Presents A Historic Adventure, Music Play Patrol, ESports Tourney

The Wawa Welcome America festival is in full fun force on Friday, July 3! Here are links to the best of the day's events. Remember, if you're celebrating at home or in the backyard, we want to see your photos of what #July4thPhilly means to you -- just share them on Twitter or Instagram! And be sure to check out our cool Wawa Welcome America filter on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

MUSEUMS OF THE DAY

This year for Wawa Welcome America, The African American Museum in Philadelphia invites you to reflect on the meaning of independence. How do you define independence for yourself and how does it apply to your community and country? To commemorate Independence Day, The African American Museum in Philadelphia looks to the wise words of Frederick Douglass in his 1852 speech, “What to the Negro is the Fourth of July?” Listen in as reader Carlo Campbell recounts one of Douglass’ most powerful speeches. Further, check out their new Audacious Freedom Cryptograms and Word Searches to train your brain on Black History facts and figures.

The Barnes Foundation’s new YouTube series, Barnes Takeout: Your Daily Serving of Art, features curators, scholars, and educators sharing off-the-cuff musings about their favorite works in the collection. On July 3 at noon, tune in for a special episode celebrating Independence Day featuring Philadelphia native William Glackens’s Seascape with Six Bathers, Bellport. Subscribe to the Barnes’s YouTube channel to get daily #BarnesTakeout alerts.

Virtual Barnes Collection Tour on YouTube

The Barnes Foundation’s docent, Penny Hansen, provides a taste of touring the world-renowned Barnes collection. We cannot wait for you to experience the collection in person!

Barnes Art Adventures

Originally airing live, this interactive educational program—for grades 3 and up—encourages students and grownups to move, play, and create while learning about art from home! In each episode, guest artists lead projects inspired by works in the Barnes collection, from Picasso’s acrobats to Degas’s dancers.

Broadcast Reading of Declaration of Independence

July 3 @ 11AM

Join the National Liberty Museum for an Independence Day kick-off event with a broadcast of The Declaration of Independence. Listen as fellow Philadelphian’s read our founding document and reaffirm the Founding Fathers’, and our, comment to liberty. We’ll let freedom ring by ringing our replica Liberty Bell. Explore our website and virtual programming to see how everyday people can be heroes.

A State of Independence

July 3 @ 3PM

Join the National Liberty Museum’s Costantino Spinosa for a unique look into the origins of the state of Pennsylvania. Learn about the people, places, and events that were vital in establishing William Penn’s new colony created to encourage religious and individual liberty.

Travel back in time with stories of history and adventure with some of Philadelphia’s most historic figures. Eavesdrop on Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and John Adams as they debate the Declaration outside their favorite watering hole, City Tavern. And, over at the Betsy Ross House, the first lady of the Stars and Stripes prepares for Independence Day, and shares the history of her flag-making skills that inspired General Washington’s famous visit in 1777.

At the Betsy Ross House, the first lady of the Stars and Stripes shows you how to sew the stars on an American Flag.

Eavesdrop on Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin as they debate the Declaration outside their favorite watering hole, City Tavern.

Bishop Richard Allen, founder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, shares his experiences that shaped his perspective of the Declaration of Independence and the 4th of July celebration.

Join Music Play Patrol for interactive musical fun using items from your home. Rock out to the sounds of pots and pans, buckets, drinking straws, and more. Tune up your vocal cords and get ready to sing-along to a modern-day spin on some of your favorite childhood tunes!

Bear Went Over the Mountain with Music Play Patrol

Get ready to sing the Bear Went Over the Mountain and do all of the body movements with Ms. Chelsea. Stand up and clap your hands and stomp your feet with Mr. Alexi singing If You’re Happy and You Know It.

Things you’ll need:

Just yourself! 🙂

ESPORTS 3 ON 3

Sign up and score the winning goal during the final day of our esports tournament. Registration is free on Lobby.gg.

For this uniquely American celebration, the POPS take a musical look at tradition and patriotism. In his debut performance as Music Director & Principal Conductor, David Charles Abell has created an original show with Philadelphia native & Broadway star Allison Blackwell, renowned trumpeter and POPS Artistic Director for Jazz, Terell Stafford, and POPS fan favorite Michael Cavanaugh. This virtual concert stream will also include a newly commissioned piece, “Fanfare for the Essential Workers,” dedicated to healthcare workers who were first responders to the COVID-19 crisis.