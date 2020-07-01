Wawa Welcome America

Something to Celebrate, Together at Home - June 28 through July 4, 2020
WATCH: U.S. Army Band Plays Wawa Welcome America With Bombastic ‘1812 Overture'

The U.S. Army's Pershing's Own band took part once again in Philadelphia's Wawa Welcome America celebration, this time performing virtually on Monday night.

By NBC10 Staff

The U.S. Army Presidential Salute Battery, taking part in the Army “Pershing’s Own” band’s rendition of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

The U.S. Army's traveling band, named after the general who founded it in 1927, once again fulfilled their duty of wowwing Wawa Welcome America's annual July 4 celebration by playing a 48-minute concert on Monday night.

This year, however, like the rest of 2020's weeklong celebration honoring the founding of the United States, the band known as Pershing's Own performed virtually.

The concert includes a beautiful rendition of The National Anthem and end with a cannon blast-filled version of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture." The blasts were performed by the Army's Presidential Salute Battery. Here's the full performance:

