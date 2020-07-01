The U.S. Army's traveling band, named after the general who founded it in 1927, once again fulfilled their duty of wowwing Wawa Welcome America's annual July 4 celebration by playing a 48-minute concert on Monday night.

This year, however, like the rest of 2020's weeklong celebration honoring the founding of the United States, the band known as Pershing's Own performed virtually.

The concert includes a beautiful rendition of The National Anthem and end with a cannon blast-filled version of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture." The blasts were performed by the Army's Presidential Salute Battery. Here's the full performance: