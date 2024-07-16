Philadelphia

Cirque du Soleil's first holiday show – ‘Twas the Night Before' – coming to Philly this winter

By Cherise Lynch

'Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil

The holidays might be moths away but it's never too early to get into the spirit.

‘Twas the Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil - a Christmas themed show inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder - is coming to Philadelphia this winter.

You can experience all the holiday magic at The Met Philadelphia from December 19 - 29.

The show - based on the classic poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, also known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" - tells the story of a young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas.

'Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil
'Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil

People of all ages will be wowed by "a festive flurry of love and cheer" featuring thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world.

Tickets are available online for Cirque Club members now through July 24. The general public will have access to tickets starting July 25 at cirquedusoleil.com/twas-the-night-before.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
