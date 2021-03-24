The Grape-Nuts Shortage Is Over. How to Get a Refund for Your Black-Market Purchase

The great Grape-nuts shortage of 2021 is finally over.

Post Consumer Brands announced Wednesday that the pandemic-causing production issues that plagued the company earlier this year has been resolved and Grape-Nuts are back to shipping at full capacity to stores nationwide.

The maker of the cereal has also pledged to reimburse Grape-Nut fans who paid inflated prices for black-market boxes during the months-long shortage.

Shoppers who couldn't live without the crunch of their favorite breakfast cereal, but where met with out-of-stock shelves, turned to the black market where third-party sellers on Amazon, Walmart.com and eBay were listing boxes for as high as $110.

"It became abundantly clear during the shortage that Grape-Nuts fans are 'Nuts for Grape-Nuts,'" said Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager, in a news release. "So much so that some of our loyal super fans were willing to pay extreme prices just to ensure they wouldn't be without their favorite crunchy cereal. As a way to show our appreciation and thank these fans for their dedication, we want to repay the love by reimbursing them."

The Grape-Nuts shortage was caused by the top-secret way the cereal, made of wheat and barley and not grapes or nuts, is made, according to TODAY Food. However, the exact issue was unclear because of the proprietary process.

"Grape-Nuts is made using a proprietary technology and a production process that isn’t easily replicated, which has made it more difficult to shift production to meet demand during this time," DeRock told TODAY Food back in January. "People may continue to see shortages and temporary out-of-stocks on Grape-Nuts as we continue to work through supply constraints and higher cereal demand amid the pandemic."

Post Consumer Brands is offering a refund of up to $115 to anyone who paid more than $10 for a box of Grape-Nuts between Nov. 1 of last year and March 15, 2021.

Customers must submit a valid retailer or e-retailer receipt to be eligible and Post will refund the difference between the amount paid and the suggested retail price of the Grape-Nuts Original cereal box purchased. A 64-ounce box has a suggested retail price of $6.49, a 20.5-ounce box costs $4.29 and the 29-ounce box goes for $4.99.

Submit your receipts between now and April 15, 2021, by visiting this link. Additional details about the refund and rules for submission can be found here.