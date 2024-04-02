The world's largest pickle party coming to Philadelphia this summer. Here's the dill

This is kind of a big dill! The world's largest pickle party is coming to Philadelphia this summer.

The Big Dill, the leading authority in the world of pickles announced the ultimate pickle celebration will take place at Xfinity Live! on Saturday, June 15.

Event organizers said from noon to 7 p.m. guests will immerse themselves into a world of pickle wonders.

Throughout the day, a diverse lineup of musicians, mummers, DJs, emcees and mascots will perform. There will even be a pickle rave with Xfinity’s own DJ Jay Roy.

Guests will have the opportunity to try pickle-inspired beverages crafted with premium spirits and gourmet pickles.

Then pickle your fancy and indulge in delicious food, such as pickle pizza, pickle egg rolls, pickle grilled cheese, and pickle ice cream.

After trying all the custom cocktails and food, enjoy the festival's activities, such as pickle pitching, pickleball, rock climbing, AXE throwing and more.

“The Big Dill is no ordinary event; it’s a movement,” Founder Kevin Baxter explained in a news release. "The Big Dill has become a global sensation, with fans traveling from all over the world to participate in this event. And in 2024, The City of Brotherly Love will be at the epicenter of all the fermentation frenzy!”

Tickets will be available on Wednesday, April 3, for early bird insiders. Register for free at www.bigdill.com to gain access.

Then, tickets go on sale for the general public on Tuesday, April 9. Guests can choose their "pickle adventure" from these ticket options:

VIP Pickle Pass for $109.99

Early Entry Pickle Pass for $69.99

Premium Pickle Pass for $39.99

Standard Pickle Pass for $24.99

Little Gherkin Pickle Pass for $17.99 (For kids ages 2-13 - Children under 2 years of age are free)