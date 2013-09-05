The Barnes Foundation

barnes2013

The best collection of modern art in the world is in your back yard at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. See work from some of the greatest European and American masters of post-impressionism and early modern art. The impressive collection includes work from Renior, Picasso, Matisse, Cezanne, and many more. All collections; whether it's a painting, a peice of furniture, or a piece of metalwork are thoughtfully designed to create compelling ensembles inspired by the Barnes way of thinking. Book your tickets NOW!

The Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Contact: 215-278-7000

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us