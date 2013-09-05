The best collection of modern art in the world is in your back yard at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. See work from some of the greatest European and American masters of post-impressionism and early modern art. The impressive collection includes work from Renior, Picasso, Matisse, Cezanne, and many more. All collections; whether it's a painting, a peice of furniture, or a piece of metalwork are thoughtfully designed to create compelling ensembles inspired by the Barnes way of thinking. Book your tickets NOW!



The Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Contact: 215-278-7000