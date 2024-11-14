Philadelphia

Pop star Tate McRae bringing ‘Miss Possessive Tour' to Philadelphia in 2025

By Cherise Lynch

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Tate McRae performs at The Greek Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Multi-platinum pop sensation Tate McRae is feeling real "greedy" about 2025 because she is set to release a brand new album and embark on a worldwide tour, making a stop in Philadelphia.

The "It's ok I'm ok" singer announced her highly anticipated third album, "So Close To What," is set to be released on Feb. 21, and then she will hit the road for her "Miss Possessive Tour" spanning 50 dates throughout South America, Europe, UK, and North America.

The tour includes a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Sept. 6, with a special appearance by Swedish singer and songwriter Zara Larsson.

You're not going to want to change your "mind up "like it's origami," about whether or not you want to see McRae because tickets can be purchased soon.

Fans can snag tickets to the tour through an Amex presale starting on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Then, there will be an artist presale starting on Wednesday, Nov. 20; you can sign up now at signup.ticketmaster.com/tatemcrae.

The general on sale will begin on Friday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. at TateMcrae.com.

If you want to take your concert experience to the next level, you can purchase a VIP package that includes premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck, a question and answer session, merch items, early entry, and more. For more information on VIP packages, visit VIPNation.com.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaMusic & MusiciansThe Scene
