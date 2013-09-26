On October 5th, Independence Blue Cross will present the American Diabetes Association's signature event, "Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes". Join the NBC10 team and thousands more at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Enjoy music, food, kids activities and local entertainment. Be apart of the movement and help stop Diabetes. One Step at a time.

You can register to walk or volunteer-- just come on out.

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art

26th Street and Ben Franklin

Philadelphia, PA

When: Saturday - October 5, 2013

Contact: (610) 828-5003 ext. 4645