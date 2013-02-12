Spotlight! Shut Up & Dance

Enjoy a unique and exciting performance while helping those in need. Celebrate the 21st annual performance of Shut Up and Dance, March 23rd at the Forrest Theatre. This one-night-only benefit will feature original pieces choreographed and performed by the Pennsylvania ballet along with an exclusive cocktail party you wont want to miss. All funds raised will provide meals to MANNA patients coping with life threatening illnesses.



Where: Forrest Theatre

1114 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA

When: March 23, 2013

Pre-performance Cocktail Reception: 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Performance: 8:00pm

Tickets: 215-496-2662 x115 or Buy Online Now