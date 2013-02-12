Spotlight! Shut Up & Dance

SHUTUPDANCE

Enjoy a unique and exciting performance while helping those in need. Celebrate the 21st annual performance of Shut Up and Dance, March 23rd at the Forrest Theatre. This one-night-only benefit will feature original pieces choreographed and performed by the Pennsylvania ballet along with an exclusive cocktail party you wont want to miss. All funds raised will provide meals to MANNA patients coping with life threatening illnesses.

Where: Forrest Theatre
1114 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA
When: March 23, 2013
Pre-performance Cocktail Reception: 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Performance: 8:00pm
Tickets: 215-496-2662 x115 or Buy Online Now

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us