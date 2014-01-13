Spotlight! Other Desert Cities

See Other Desert Cities, the new Broadway drama from the creator of TV's "Brothers and Sisters." It's a story of a once promising novelist, who returns home after a six year absence to celebrate Christmas in Palm Springs with her parents, former leading Republicans, and her eccentric liberal aunt. When the novelist announces she is about to publish a memoir focusing on an explosive chapter in the family's history, the holiday reunion is thrown into turmoil as the family struggles to come to terms with their past. In this family, secrets are everything. You'll be on the edge of your seat as their family mystery unfolds. Get your tickets NOW!

Where: Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

When: January 14 - March 2, 2014

Contact: 215-574-3550

