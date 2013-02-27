Spotlight! Daffodil Days Pick-up

This March, "give daffodils, give hope."



Blooming daffodils are an inspiring symbol of hope. From March 18th through the 24th, share that hope with cancer patients and caregivers by donating to the American Cancer Society's Daffodil Days Program. Your flowers then be anonymously distributed to cancer patients in our community. Join NBC 10 as we take part in something truly inspirational.



To find the closest sales site near you, call 800-227-2345 or visit daffodil.acsevents.org