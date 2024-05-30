Philadelphia

Jill Scott gives back to Philadelphia community once again by providing scholarship awards

By Cherise Lynch

Grammy-award winner and Philadelphia native Jill Scott has not only returned to the city for the Roots Picnic this week but also to give back to her hometown.

The singer hosted a breakfast Wednesday in Center City for her Blues Babe Foundation, an organization that is committed to supporting youth in historically under-resourced North Philadelphia and Camden neighborhoods.

During the event, Scott awarded scholarships to Philadelphia college-bound or currently enrolled youth.

Each student was awarded $500 to assist with the cost of books, supplies, and other expenses.

The foundation was founded by Scott in 2022 with the goal to nurture college-bound students of color, artistically and academically.

To learn more information visit bluesbabefoundation.org.

